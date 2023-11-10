This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Randolph County, North Carolina. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Randolph County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Forest Hills High School at Randleman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Randleman, NC

Randleman, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Hayesville High School at Eastern Randolph High School