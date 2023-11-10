North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Randolph County, North Carolina today? We have what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Randolph County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Uwharrie Charter Academy at Woods Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
