The Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0) host the Queens Royals (0-1) at Banterra Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Queens vs. Southern Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Banterra Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Royals Betting Records & Stats

Queens' games hit the over 15 out of 27 times last year.

The Royals had 14 wins in 33 games against the spread last season.

Queens (14-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 43.3% of the time, 8.6% more often than Southern Illinois (13-17-0) last year.

Queens vs. Southern Illinois Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southern Illinois 65.7 143.4 61.4 136 128.9 Queens 77.7 143.4 74.6 136 149.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Queens Insights & Trends

The Royals' 77.7 points per game last year were 16.3 more points than the 61.4 the Salukis allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 61.4 points last season, Queens went 12-10 against the spread and 17-11 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Queens vs. Southern Illinois Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southern Illinois 13-17-0 15-15-0 Queens 14-13-0 15-12-0

Queens vs. Southern Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Southern Illinois Queens 13-2 Home Record 8-5 8-6 Away Record 7-10 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.2 64.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.2 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.