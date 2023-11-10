The Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0) take on the Queens Royals (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Queens vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Queens Stats Insights

  • The Royals shot 44.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 42% the Salukis' opponents shot last season.
  • Queens compiled a 16-4 straight up record in games it shot above 42% from the field.
  • The Royals were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Salukis finished 345th.
  • The Royals scored 16.3 more points per game last year (77.7) than the Salukis gave up to opponents (61.4).
  • When it scored more than 61.4 points last season, Queens went 17-11.

Queens Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Queens scored 14 more points per game at home (86.2) than on the road (72.2).
  • In 2022-23, the Royals gave up 2.5 more points per game at home (77.4) than on the road (74.9).
  • Queens drained more 3-pointers at home (9.8 per game) than away (9.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than away (35%).

Queens Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Marshall L 89-73 Cam Henderson Center
11/10/2023 @ Southern Illinois - Banterra Center
11/14/2023 High Point - Curry Arena
11/18/2023 Fairfield - Daskalakis Athletic Center

