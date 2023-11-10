North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in New Hanover County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in New Hanover County, North Carolina, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
New Hanover County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
E.A. Laney High School at Apex Friendship High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Apex, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Hanover High School at New Bern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: New Bern, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
