The NC State Wolfpack (1-0) host the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) at PNC Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. There is no line set for the game.

NC State vs. Abilene Christian Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: PNC Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

NC State Betting Records & Stats

NC State compiled a 15-15-0 record against the spread last season.

NC State sported a 15-15-0 ATS record last season compared to the 8-17-0 mark of Abilene Christian.

NC State vs. Abilene Christian Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total NC State 77.7 152.7 70.8 141.9 147.7 Abilene Christian 75 152.7 71.1 141.9 142

Additional NC State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 77.7 points per game the Wolfpack scored were 6.6 more points than the Wildcats allowed (71.1).

NC State had a 13-8 record against the spread and a 21-3 record overall last season when putting up more than 71.1 points.

NC State vs. Abilene Christian Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) NC State 15-15-0 15-15-0 Abilene Christian 8-17-0 14-11-0

NC State vs. Abilene Christian Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

NC State Abilene Christian 15-2 Home Record 9-5 4-6 Away Record 4-8 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-8-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.3 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.5 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

