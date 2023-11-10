The NC State Wolfpack (1-0) take on the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

NC State vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other ACC Games

NC State Stats Insights

  • The Wolfpack made 45% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points lower than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (47.8%).
  • NC State had a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.8% from the field.
  • The Wolfpack were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats ranked 298th.
  • Last year, the Wolfpack scored 77.7 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 71.1 the Wildcats allowed.
  • NC State went 21-3 last season when scoring more than 71.1 points.

NC State Home & Away Comparison

  • NC State scored 83.3 points per game last season at home, which was 11.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (71.7).
  • At home, the Wolfpack gave up 2.3 fewer points per game (69.8) than when playing on the road (72.1).
  • When playing at home, NC State made one more three-pointers per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to away from home (32.4%).

NC State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Citadel W 72-59 PNC Arena
11/10/2023 Abilene Christian - PNC Arena
11/17/2023 Charleston Southern - PNC Arena
11/23/2023 Vanderbilt - Michelob ULTRA Arena

