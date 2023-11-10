Friday's contest between the UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-0) and the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-1) at Greensboro Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-63 and heavily favors UNC Greensboro to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

The game has no line set.

N.C. A&T vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

N.C. A&T vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 77, N.C. A&T 63

Spread & Total Prediction for N.C. A&T vs. UNC Greensboro

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Greensboro (-14.2)

UNC Greensboro (-14.2) Computer Predicted Total: 139.4

N.C. A&T Performance Insights

N.C. A&T scored 70.8 points per game (195th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while surrendering 73.8 points per contest (284th-ranked).

The Aggies ranked third-worst in the nation with 35.6 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, they pulled down 31.8 boards per game (178th-ranked in college basketball).

N.C. A&T ranked 289th in the nation with 11.7 dimes per game.

The Aggies averaged 11.6 turnovers per game (152nd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.8 turnovers per contest (183rd-ranked).

The Aggies sank 8.3 threes per game (74th-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 33.5% shooting percentage (215th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

N.C. A&T was 218th in college basketball with 7.5 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 112th with a 32.8% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Last year N.C. A&T took 59.2% two-pointers, accounting for 67.2% of the team's buckets. It shot 40.8% from three-point land (32.8% of the team's baskets).

