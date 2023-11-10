The UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-0) take on the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

N.C. A&T vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

The Aggies' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (40.5%).

N.C. A&T went 8-7 when it shot higher than 40.5% from the field.

The Aggies were the 178th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Spartans finished 162nd.

The Aggies scored 6.3 more points per game last year (70.8) than the Spartans gave up to opponents (64.5).

N.C. A&T put together a 12-9 record last season in games it scored more than 64.5 points.

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison

At home, N.C. A&T scored 74.6 points per game last season, six more than it averaged on the road (68.6).

In 2022-23, the Aggies allowed 15.1 fewer points per game at home (66.2) than away (81.3).

At home, N.C. A&T knocked down 9.2 trifectas per game last season, 2.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). N.C. A&T's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than on the road (30.7%).

