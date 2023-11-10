North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Carmel Christian School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Charlotte Country Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Carmel Christian School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
