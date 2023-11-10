For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Martin Necas a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Necas stats and insights

Necas has scored in four of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

He has a 14.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Necas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 21:09 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 14:23 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:10 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:21 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 3 2 1 20:54 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 20:19 Away L 3-0 10/21/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:24 Away L 6-4 10/19/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:28 Away L 7-4 10/17/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 20:24 Away W 6-3

Hurricanes vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

