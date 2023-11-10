The Carolina Hurricanes, including Jesperi Kotkaniemi, take the ice Friday versus the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Kotkaniemi available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Kotkaniemi has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 15:16 on the ice per game.

In five of 13 games this year, Kotkaniemi has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In eight of 13 games this season, Kotkaniemi has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Kotkaniemi has an assist in six of 13 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kotkaniemi's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Kotkaniemi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 35 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 13 Games 7 12 Points 4 5 Goals 2 7 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.