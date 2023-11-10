The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Sam Reinhart and others in this contest.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)

One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Kotkaniemi, who has scored 12 points in 13 games (five goals and seven assists).

Kotkaniemi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 7 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Nov. 4 1 1 2 2 at Rangers Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 at Flyers Oct. 30 0 1 1 2 vs. Sharks Oct. 27 0 0 0 5

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Martin Necas has accumulated 11 points (0.8 per game), scoring five goals and adding six assists.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 7 1 0 1 2 at Islanders Nov. 4 0 1 1 1 at Rangers Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 at Flyers Oct. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Oct. 27 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Reinhart has scored nine goals (0.8 per game) and dished out six assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Florida offense with 15 total points (1.3 per game). He takes 3.2 shots per game, shooting 23.7%.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Nov. 8 1 1 2 2 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 6 0 2 2 2 at Blackhawks Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 at Bruins Oct. 30 1 1 2 5

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has collected 12 points this season, with four goals and eight assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Nov. 8 1 1 2 1 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 6 1 0 1 5 at Blackhawks Nov. 4 0 1 1 4 at Red Wings Nov. 2 0 0 0 4 at Bruins Oct. 30 1 1 2 1

