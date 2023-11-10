Southeast Division opponents square off when the Washington Wizards (2-5) host the Charlotte Hornets (2-5) at Capital One Arena on November 10, 2023. This is the second matchup between the teams this season.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets have shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, three percentage points below the 51.7% shooting opponents of the Wizards have averaged.

This season, Charlotte has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 51.7% from the field.

The Hornets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 24th.

The Hornets put up 10.6 fewer points per game (116.3) than the Wizards give up (126.9).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hornets scored 109.2 points per game last season, 3.5 fewer points than they averaged away (112.7).

In 2022-23, the Hornets gave up 2.1 fewer points per game at home (116.1) than away (118.2).

At home, the Hornets made 11.1 treys per game last season, 0.7 more than they averaged away (10.4). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than on the road (32.1%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets Injuries