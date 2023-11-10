Southeast Division rivals square off when the Washington Wizards (0-1) welcome in the Charlotte Hornets (1-1) at Capital One Arena, starting on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the squads this year.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MNMT, BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Hornets Games

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier posted 21.1 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists last year. Defensively, he posted 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

P.J. Washington posted 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists last year, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 34.8% from downtown, with 2.0 made treys per contest.

LaMelo Ball's numbers last season were 23.3 points, 6.4 boards and 8.4 assists per contest, shooting 41.1% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.0 made treys.

Gordon Hayward posted 14.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.1 assists. Defensively, he pus up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nick Richards put up 8.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists, shooting 62.9% from the floor.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards Players to Watch

Jordan Poole's numbers last season were 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He also drained 43.0% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Kyle Kuzma collected 21.2 points, 7.3 boards and 3.7 assists. He sank 44.9% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Tyus Jones recorded 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, plus 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Deni Avdija collected 9.2 points, 6.4 boards and 2.8 assists. He made 43.7% of his shots from the floor.

Daniel Gafford posted 9.0 points, 5.6 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, plus 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets vs. Wizards Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wizards Hornets 113.2 Points Avg. 111.0 114.4 Points Allowed Avg. 117.2 48.5% Field Goal % 45.7% 35.6% Three Point % 33.0%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.