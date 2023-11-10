North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Guilford County, North Carolina. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Caldwell Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vandalia Christian School at North Hills Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
