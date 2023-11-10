The Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) will meet the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Gardner-Webb vs. Arkansas Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Arkansas (-24.5)

Arkansas (-24.5) Total: 142.5

142.5 TV: SEC Network+

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gardner-Webb Top Players (2022-23)

DQ Nicholas: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kareem Reid: 11 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

11 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Anthony Selden: 11.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Caleb Robinson: 8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Julien Soumaoro: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)

Anthony Black: 12.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Ricky Council IV: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Davonte Davis: 10.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Makhi Mitchell: 7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Jordan Walsh: 7.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gardner-Webb vs. Arkansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arkansas Rank Arkansas AVG Gardner-Webb AVG Gardner-Webb Rank 119th 74.1 Points Scored 70.7 198th 112th 67.9 Points Allowed 65.5 48th 134th 32.4 Rebounds 32.5 126th 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th 349th 5 3pt Made 6.3 288th 193rd 12.8 Assists 12.8 193rd 224th 12.3 Turnovers 12.5 249th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.