Friday's contest between the Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) at Bud Walton Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-60 and heavily favors Arkansas to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 10.

The game has no line set.

Gardner-Webb vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Gardner-Webb vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 78, Gardner-Webb 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Gardner-Webb vs. Arkansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas (-18.3)

Arkansas (-18.3) Computer Predicted Total: 138.1

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights

Offensively, Gardner-Webb posted 70.7 points per game (198th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 65.5 points per contest at the other end of the court (48th-ranked).

The Runnin' Bulldogs were 126th in college basketball with 32.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 43rd with 28.7 rebounds allowed per game.

Gardner-Webb ranked 193rd in the nation with 12.8 dimes per contest.

The Runnin' Bulldogs averaged 12.5 turnovers per game (249th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 13.3 turnovers per contest (78th-ranked).

With 6.3 treys per game, the Runnin' Bulldogs were 288th in the nation. They owned a 33.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 204th in college basketball.

Gardner-Webb surrendered 6.7 threes per game (111th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 33.7% three-point percentage (178th-ranked).

Last year Gardner-Webb took 66.6% two-pointers, accounting for 75.9% of the team's baskets. It shot 33.4% from three-point land (24.1% of the team's baskets).

