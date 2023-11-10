The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) hit the court against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: SEC Network+

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

  • The Runnin' Bulldogs shot 46.7% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 42.4% the Razorbacks' opponents shot last season.
  • Gardner-Webb put together a 14-8 straight up record in games it shot over 42.4% from the field.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs were the 126th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Razorbacks finished 142nd.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs' 70.7 points per game last year were only 2.8 more points than the 67.9 the Razorbacks allowed to opponents.
  • Gardner-Webb went 10-4 last season when it scored more than 67.9 points.

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison

  • Gardner-Webb scored more points at home (78.9 per game) than away (64.0) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Runnin' Bulldogs gave up 1.0 more points per game at home (65.8) than on the road (64.8).
  • At home, Gardner-Webb knocked down 6.7 triples per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (6.1). Gardner-Webb's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.5%) than on the road (33.4%).

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Erskine W 98-58 Paul Porter Arena
11/10/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
11/12/2023 @ Baylor - Ferrell Center
11/17/2023 Weber State - Avenir Centre

