This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Forsyth County, North Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Davidson County
  • Onslow County
  • Halifax County
  • Swain County
  • Scotland County
  • Watauga County
  • Perquimans County
  • Gaston County
  • Catawba County
  • Northampton County

    • Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    West Forsyth High School at Butler High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Matthews, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Independence High School at East Forsyth High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: WinstonSalem, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mount Tabor High School at Mooresville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Mooresville, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Murphy High School at Bishop McGuinness High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Kernersville, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pisgah High School at Oak Grove High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Winston Salem, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.