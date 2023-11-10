The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) are 5.5-point underdogs against the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday, November 10, 2023. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The over/under in the matchup is set at 154.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Duke vs. Arizona Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -5.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke Betting Records & Stats

In two games last season, Duke and its opponents combined to put up more than 154.5 points.

Duke games had an average of 135.6 points last season, 18.9 less than this game's over/under.

Duke put together a 16-19-0 ATS record last year.

Duke won 22 of the 26 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (84.6%).

The Blue Devils won all 17 games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter.

Duke has an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this game.

Duke vs. Arizona Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 154.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 154.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 2 5.7% 72 153.9 63.6 134.7 140.1 Arizona 15 51.7% 81.9 153.9 71.1 134.7 152.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Duke Insights & Trends

Last year, the 72 points per game the Blue Devils put up were only 0.9 more points than the Wildcats allowed (71.1).

Duke went 8-7 against the spread and 14-1 overall last season when scoring more than 71.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Duke vs. Arizona Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 16-19-0 9-11 13-22-0 Arizona 16-13-0 0-1 16-13-0

Duke vs. Arizona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duke Arizona 16-0 Home Record 15-2 4-6 Away Record 6-4 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.2 68 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.1 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.