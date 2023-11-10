The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) play the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup's over/under is set at 153.5.

Duke vs. Arizona Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -4.5 153.5

Duke Betting Records & Stats

In two games last season, Duke and its opponents combined to score more than 153.5 points.

The average amount of points in Duke's contests last season was 135.6, which is 17.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Duke covered 16 times in 35 chances against the spread last season.

Duke won 22 of the 26 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (84.6%).

The Blue Devils had an 18-1 record last year (winning 94.7% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Duke a 65.5% chance to win.

Duke vs. Arizona Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 153.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 153.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 2 5.7% 72 153.9 63.6 134.7 140.1 Arizona 15 51.7% 81.9 153.9 71.1 134.7 152.1

Additional Duke Insights & Trends

Last year, the 72 points per game the Blue Devils put up were just 0.9 more points than the Wildcats gave up (71.1).

Duke had an 8-7 record against the spread and a 14-1 record overall last season when putting up more than 71.1 points.

Duke vs. Arizona Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 16-19-0 10-12 13-22-0 Arizona 16-13-0 0-1 16-13-0

Duke vs. Arizona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duke Arizona 16-0 Home Record 15-2 4-6 Away Record 6-4 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.2 68 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.1 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

