The Arizona Wildcats (1-0) play the Duke Blue Devils (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN2.

Duke vs. Arizona Game Information

Duke Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kyle Filipowski: 15.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jeremy Roach: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tyrese Proctor: 9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dereck Lively II: 5.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Mark Mitchell: 9.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Arizona Top Players (2022-23)

  • Azuolas Tubelis: 19.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Oumar Ballo: 14.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Pelle Larsson: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Courtney Ramey: 10.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kerr Kriisa: 9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Duke vs. Arizona Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Duke Rank Duke AVG Arizona AVG Arizona Rank
169th 72 Points Scored 81.9 5th
30th 63.6 Points Allowed 71.1 211th
20th 35.6 Rebounds 36.1 12th
25th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
237th 6.8 3pt Made 8.4 66th
70th 14.6 Assists 18.9 2nd
142nd 11.5 Turnovers 13.1 294th

