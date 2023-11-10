Friday's game that pits the Duke Blue Devils (1-0) against the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at Cameron Indoor Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-80 in favor of Duke. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

According to our computer prediction, Arizona is projected to cover the point spread (5.5) versus Duke. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 154.5 over/under.

Duke vs. Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium Line: Duke -5.5

Duke -5.5 Point Total: 154.5

154.5 Moneyline (To Win): Duke -225, Arizona +185

Duke vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 83, Arizona 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Arizona

Pick ATS: Arizona (+5.5)



Arizona (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (154.5)



Duke Performance Insights

Duke put up 72.0 points per game and allowed 63.6 last season, making them 169th in the nation offensively and 30th on defense.

The Blue Devils were the 20th-best squad in the nation in rebounds per game (35.6) and 20th-best in rebounds allowed (27.8) last year.

With 14.6 assists per game last season, Duke was 70th in college basketball.

At 6.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.5% from downtown last year, the Blue Devils were 237th and 215th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, Duke was 64th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (6.3 per game) and 24th-best in defensive 3-point percentage (30.5%).

Last season, Duke took 35.3% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64.7% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 26.2% of Duke's baskets were 3-pointers, and 73.8% were 2-pointers.

Arizona Performance Insights

Arizona owned a top-25 offense last year, ranking fifth-best in college basketball with 81.9 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 211th with 71.1 points allowed per contest.

The Wildcats were top-25 last year in rebounding, ranking 12th-best in college basketball with 36.1 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 135th with 30.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

Arizona was one of the top teams in college basketball when it comes to assists, as it averaged 18.9 per game (second-best in college basketball).

Last season the Wildcats averaged 13.1 turnovers per game (294th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.7 turnovers per contest (195th-ranked).

With a 37.8% three-point percentage last season, the Wildcats ranked 20th-best in the country. They ranked 66th in college basketball by draining 8.4 threes per contest.

Arizona surrendered 7.9 threes per game (263rd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 32.3% three-point percentage (88th-ranked).

Arizona attempted 36.9 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 62.3% of the shots it attempted (and 71.2% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.3 treys per contest, which were 37.7% of its shots (and 28.8% of the team's buckets).

