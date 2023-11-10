Friday's contest features the Duke Blue Devils (1-0) and the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) matching up at Cameron Indoor Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 83-80 win for Duke according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

According to our computer prediction, Arizona projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup against Duke. The total has been set at 154.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Duke vs. Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium Line: Duke -4.5

Duke -4.5 Point Total: 154.5

154.5 Moneyline (To Win): Duke -190, Arizona +155

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Duke vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 83, Arizona 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Arizona

Pick ATS: Arizona (+4.5)



Arizona (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (154.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Duke Performance Insights

Last year, Duke was 169th in college basketball offensively (72.0 points scored per game) and 30th defensively (63.6 points allowed).

On the boards, the Blue Devils were 20th-best in college basketball in rebounds (35.6 per game) last year. They were 20th-best in rebounds allowed (27.8 per game).

Duke was 70th in the nation in assists (14.6 per game) last year.

At 6.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.5% from downtown last season, the Blue Devils were 237th and 215th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Duke was 64th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (6.3 per game) and 24th-best in 3-point percentage defensively (30.5%) last season.

The Blue Devils took 64.7% of their shots from inside the arc, and 35.3% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 73.8% of the Blue Devils' buckets were 2-pointers, and 26.2% were 3-pointers.

Arizona Performance Insights

Arizona gave up 71.1 points per game last year (211th-ranked in college basketball), but it really shined offensively, scoring 81.9 points per game (fifth-best).

The Wildcats ranked 12th-best in college basketball by pulling down 36.1 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, they ranked 135th in college basketball (30.5 allowed per contest).

With 18.9 assists per game, Arizona was second-best in college basketball in the category.

With 13.1 turnovers per game, the Wildcats were 294th in the nation. They forced 11.7 turnovers per contest, which ranked 195th in college basketball.

With a 37.8% three-point percentage last season, the Wildcats ranked 20th-best in the country. They ranked 66th in college basketball by draining 8.4 treys per contest.

Last season Arizona ceded 7.9 treys per game (263rd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 32.3% (88th-ranked) from three-point land.

Arizona attempted 36.9 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 62.3% of the shots it attempted (and 71.2% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.3 three-pointers per contest, which were 37.7% of its shots (and 28.8% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.