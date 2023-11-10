Duke vs. Arizona: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Duke Blue Devils (1-0) play the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN2.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Duke vs. Arizona matchup.
Duke vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Duke vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-5.5)
|154.5
|-225
|+185
|FanDuel
|Duke (-5.5)
|154.5
|-220
|+180
Duke vs. Arizona Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Duke won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 19 times.
- Last season, 13 Blue Devils games hit the over.
- Arizona put together a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.
- The Wildcats and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 29 times last year.
Duke Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1200
- Duke is third-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1200), much higher than its computer rankings (129th).
- The implied probability of Duke winning the national championship, based on its +1200 moneyline odds, is 7.7%.
