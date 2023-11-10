The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) battle the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Duke vs. Arizona Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Duke Stats Insights

  • The Blue Devils shot 45.2% from the field last season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
  • In games Duke shot higher than 40.8% from the field, it went 17-3 overall.
  • The Wildcats ranked 12th in rebounding in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 20th.
  • Last year, the Blue Devils averaged just 0.9 more points per game (72) than the Wildcats gave up (71.1).
  • When Duke put up more than 71.1 points last season, it went 14-1.

Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats' 49.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.8 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils had given up to their opponents (40.6%).
  • Arizona went 22-3 when it shot higher than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Wildcats were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 25th.
  • The Wildcats' 81.9 points per game last year were 18.3 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils allowed to opponents.
  • Arizona went 15-0 last season when giving up fewer than 72 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Duke fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 76.7 points per game, compared to 68 per game when playing on the road.
  • When playing at home, the Blue Devils gave up 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than when playing on the road (68.4).
  • Duke drained 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Arizona Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Arizona scored 85.2 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 77.1.
  • In 2022-23, the Wildcats gave up 5.9 fewer points per game at home (68.6) than away (74.5).
  • Arizona sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (9) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.2%) than away (35.9%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Dartmouth W 92-54 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/10/2023 Arizona - Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/14/2023 Michigan State - United Center
11/17/2023 Bucknell - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Morgan State W 122-59 McKale Center
11/10/2023 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/13/2023 Southern - McKale Center
11/17/2023 Belmont - McKale Center

