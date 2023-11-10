The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) take on the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN2.

Duke vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.4 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

Duke went 17-3 when it shot higher than 40.8% from the field.

The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats ranked 12th.

Last year, the Blue Devils scored only 0.9 more points per game (72) than the Wildcats gave up (71.1).

Duke went 14-1 last season when scoring more than 71.1 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

Duke put up 76.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 68 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Blue Devils ceded 60.8 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 68.4.

When playing at home, Duke sunk 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.3) than in road games (7.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in away games (34.5%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule