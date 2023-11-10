How to Watch Duke vs. Arizona on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) take on the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN2.
Duke vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Duke Stats Insights
- The Blue Devils made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.4 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
- Duke went 17-3 when it shot higher than 40.8% from the field.
- The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats ranked 12th.
- Last year, the Blue Devils scored only 0.9 more points per game (72) than the Wildcats gave up (71.1).
- Duke went 14-1 last season when scoring more than 71.1 points.
Duke Home & Away Comparison
- Duke put up 76.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 68 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Blue Devils ceded 60.8 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 68.4.
- When playing at home, Duke sunk 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.3) than in road games (7.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in away games (34.5%).
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Dartmouth
|W 92-54
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/10/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/14/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
