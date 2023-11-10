The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) take on the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duke vs. Arizona Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Duke Stats Insights

  • The Blue Devils made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.4 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
  • Duke went 17-3 when it shot higher than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats ranked 12th.
  • Last year, the Blue Devils scored only 0.9 more points per game (72) than the Wildcats gave up (71.1).
  • Duke went 14-1 last season when scoring more than 71.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duke Home & Away Comparison

  • Duke put up 76.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 68 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Blue Devils ceded 60.8 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 68.4.
  • When playing at home, Duke sunk 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.3) than in road games (7.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in away games (34.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Dartmouth W 92-54 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/10/2023 Arizona - Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/14/2023 Michigan State - United Center
11/17/2023 Bucknell - Cameron Indoor Stadium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.