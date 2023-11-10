How to Watch Duke vs. Arizona on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) face the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN2.
Duke vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
Duke Stats Insights
- Last season, the Blue Devils had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.4% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Wildcats' opponents hit.
- Duke had a 17-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 40.8% from the field.
- The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 12th.
- Last year, the 72.0 points per game the Blue Devils scored were just 0.9 more points than the Wildcats allowed (71.1).
- Duke went 14-1 last season when scoring more than 71.1 points.
Duke Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, Duke averaged 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did in road games (68.0).
- Defensively the Blue Devils played better at home last year, ceding 60.8 points per game, compared to 68.4 on the road.
- Duke made 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Dartmouth
|W 92-54
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/10/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/14/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
