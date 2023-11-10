The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) face the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN2.

Duke vs. Arizona Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
Duke Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Blue Devils had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.4% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Wildcats' opponents hit.
  • Duke had a 17-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 12th.
  • Last year, the 72.0 points per game the Blue Devils scored were just 0.9 more points than the Wildcats allowed (71.1).
  • Duke went 14-1 last season when scoring more than 71.1 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last year, Duke averaged 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did in road games (68.0).
  • Defensively the Blue Devils played better at home last year, ceding 60.8 points per game, compared to 68.4 on the road.
  • Duke made 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Dartmouth W 92-54 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/10/2023 Arizona - Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/14/2023 Michigan State - United Center
11/17/2023 Bucknell - Cameron Indoor Stadium

