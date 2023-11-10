The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) square off against the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN2.

Duke vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils shot 45.2% from the field last season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

Duke had a 17-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 40.8% from the field.

The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 12th.

Last year, the Blue Devils scored just 0.9 more points per game (72) than the Wildcats allowed (71.1).

Duke had a 14-1 record last season when putting up more than 71.1 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

Duke posted 76.7 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 68 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Blue Devils ceded 60.8 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 68.4.

At home, Duke drained 0.2 more treys per game (7.3) than away from home (7.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (34.5%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule