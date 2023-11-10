The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) square off against the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN2.

Duke vs. Arizona Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Duke Stats Insights

  • The Blue Devils shot 45.2% from the field last season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
  • Duke had a 17-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 12th.
  • Last year, the Blue Devils scored just 0.9 more points per game (72) than the Wildcats allowed (71.1).
  • Duke had a 14-1 record last season when putting up more than 71.1 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

  • Duke posted 76.7 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 68 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Blue Devils ceded 60.8 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 68.4.
  • At home, Duke drained 0.2 more treys per game (7.3) than away from home (7.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (34.5%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Dartmouth W 92-54 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/10/2023 Arizona - Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/14/2023 Michigan State - United Center
11/17/2023 Bucknell - Cameron Indoor Stadium

