The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) play the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN2.

Duke vs. Arizona Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
Duke Stats Insights

  • The Blue Devils made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.4 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
  • In games Duke shot better than 40.8% from the field, it went 17-3 overall.
  • The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats ranked 12th.
  • Last year, the Blue Devils averaged 72 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 71.1 the Wildcats allowed.
  • Duke went 14-1 last season when scoring more than 71.1 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last year, Duke put up 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did on the road (68).
  • In home games, the Blue Devils ceded 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than when playing on the road (68.4).
  • Duke drained 7.3 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Dartmouth W 92-54 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/10/2023 Arizona - Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/14/2023 Michigan State - United Center
11/17/2023 Bucknell - Cameron Indoor Stadium

