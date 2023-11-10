Davidson vs. Maryland November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Maryland Terrapins (1-0) will face the Davidson Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.
Davidson vs. Maryland Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Maryland (-11.5)
- Total: 135.5
- TV: ESPNU
Davidson Top Players (2022-23)
- Foster Loyer: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Sam Mennenga: 15.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grant Huffman: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Desmond Watson: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- David Skogman: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Maryland Top Players (2022-23)
- Jahmir Young: 15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julian Reese: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Donta Scott: 11.3 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Hakim Hart: 11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Don Carey: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Davidson vs. Maryland Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Maryland Rank
|Maryland AVG
|Davidson AVG
|Davidson Rank
|221st
|69.7
|Points Scored
|69.9
|212th
|27th
|63.5
|Points Allowed
|68.7
|137th
|229th
|31.1
|Rebounds
|29.8
|288th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|309th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|307th
|11.4
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|10.4
|40th
