The Davidson Wildcats (1-0) battle the Maryland Terrapins (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Davidson vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina

TV: ESPN

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Davidson Stats Insights

The Wildcats' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Terrapins gave up to their opponents (42.6%).

Last season, Davidson had a 12-6 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42.6% from the field.

The Terrapins ranked 162nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Wildcats ranked 309th.

The Wildcats averaged 6.4 more points per game last year (69.9) than the Terrapins allowed their opponents to score (63.5).

Davidson put together a 14-10 record last season in games it scored more than 63.5 points.

Davidson Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Davidson scored 0.5 more points per game at home (71.4) than away (70.9).

At home, the Wildcats conceded 68.4 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than they allowed away (71.3).

Beyond the arc, Davidson had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than on the road (34.1%) last season. But it made the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (7 per game).

Davidson Upcoming Schedule