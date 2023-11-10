Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Davidson County, North Carolina this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Davidson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Central Davidson High School at Dudley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomasville High School at Albemarle High School