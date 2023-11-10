North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Craven County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Craven County, North Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Craven County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Cape Fear High School at Havelock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Havelock, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Craven High School at Nash Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Hanover High School at New Bern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: New Bern, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
