Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Craven County, North Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Wayne County
  • Cleveland County
  • Mecklenburg County
  • Randolph County
  • Pitt County
  • Martin County
  • Alamance County
  • Iredell County
  • Gaston County
  • Yadkin County

    • Craven County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Cape Fear High School at Havelock High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Havelock, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Craven High School at Nash Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Rocky Mount, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    New Hanover High School at New Bern High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: New Bern, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.