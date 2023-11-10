North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cherokee County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Cherokee County, North Carolina this week, we've got what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Cherokee County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Murphy High School at Bishop McGuinness High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.