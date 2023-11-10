Charlotte vs. Liberty: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Liberty Flames (1-0) host the Charlotte 49ers (1-0) at Spectrum Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Charlotte vs. Liberty Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
49ers Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte and its opponent combined to go over the point total 13 out of 30 times last season.
- The 49ers' record against the spread last year was 17-13-0.
- Charlotte (17-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 1.5% more often than Liberty (16-13-0) last season.
Charlotte vs. Liberty Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Liberty
|74.7
|141.6
|60.9
|123.5
|135.6
|Charlotte
|66.9
|141.6
|62.6
|123.5
|129.3
Additional Charlotte Insights & Trends
- The 49ers scored an average of 66.9 points per game last year, 6.0 more points than the 60.9 the Flames gave up.
- When it scored more than 60.9 points last season, Charlotte went 15-4 against the spread and 16-5 overall.
Charlotte vs. Liberty Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Liberty
|16-13-0
|13-16-0
|Charlotte
|17-13-0
|13-17-0
Charlotte vs. Liberty Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Liberty
|Charlotte
|19-1
|Home Record
|11-4
|6-7
|Away Record
|5-8
|12-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-5-0
|3-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|78.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.3
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.6
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-6-0
