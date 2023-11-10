If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Catawba County, North Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Catawba County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

North Lincoln High School at Hickory High School