The Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) take on the Radford Highlanders (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Carolina vs. Radford 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Highlanders scored an average of 63.6 points per game last year, just 1.7 fewer points than the 65.3 the Catamounts allowed to opponents.

Radford had an 8-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 54.5 points.

Last year, the 54.5 points per game the Catamounts averaged were 7.6 fewer points than the Highlanders gave up (62.1).

Western Carolina had a 4-4 record last season when putting up more than 62.1 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Carolina Schedule