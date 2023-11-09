Thursday's contest features the Radford Highlanders (1-0) and the Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) squaring off at Ramsey Center (on November 9) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 65-58 win for Radford.

The Catamounts enter this game after a 101-27 victory against Agnes Scott on Monday.

Western Carolina vs. Radford Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Western Carolina vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 65, Western Carolina 58

Western Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Catamounts' -323 scoring differential last season (outscored by 10.8 points per game) was a result of putting up 54.5 points per game (342nd in college basketball) while giving up 65.3 per contest (204th in college basketball).

On offense, Western Carolina posted 53.5 points per game last season in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (54.5 points per game) was 1 PPG higher.

At home, the Catamounts put up 8.0 more points per game last year (58.1) than they did away from home (50.1).

Western Carolina allowed 61.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.0 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (69.5).

