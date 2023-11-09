North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Wake County, North Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Willow Spring High School at North Johnston High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Kenly, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at GRACE Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cary Christian School at Thales Academy - Apex Jr Sr
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Apex, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Wake Academy at East Wake Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Zebulon, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Word of God Christian Academy at Victory Christian Center School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
