With the Carolina Panthers squaring off against the Chicago Bears in Week 10 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), is Tommy Tremble a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Tommy Tremble score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Tremble has eight catches on nine targets for 57 yards and two scores, with an average of 8.1 yards per game.

In two of five games this year, Tremble has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Tommy Tremble Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Seahawks 1 1 15 0 Week 5 @Lions 1 1 1 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 2 2 25 0 Week 8 Texans 3 2 4 1 Week 9 Colts 2 2 12 0

