Tommy Tremble will be running routes against the fifth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Carolina Panthers meet the Chicago Bears in Week 10, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Tremble's eight grabs have led to 57 yards (for an average of 8.1 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted nine times.

Tremble vs. the Bears

Tremble vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games Chicago has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

18 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Bears is conceding 256.9 yards per contest this year, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Bears have the No. 32 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding 20 this season (2.2 per game).

Panthers Player Previews

Tommy Tremble Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-118)

Tremble Receiving Insights

Tremble has received 2.9% of his team's 311 passing attempts this season (nine targets).

He has averaged 6.3 yards per target (57 yards on nine targets).

Tremble has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in five games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has 16.7% of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Tremble (two red zone targets) has been targeted 7.4% of the time in the red zone (27 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Tremble's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

