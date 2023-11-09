North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rowan County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Rowan County, North Carolina, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Rowan County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Rowan High School at North Stanly High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: New London, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
