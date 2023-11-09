Will Raheem Blackshear Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Raheem Blackshear was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Carolina Panthers' Week 10 matchup with the Chicago Bears (at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday). Looking for Blackshear's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the running game, Blackshear has season stats of nine rushes for 23 yards and zero TDs, picking up 2.6 yards per attempt. He also has four catches on four targets for 35 yards.
Raheem Blackshear Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Panthers.
Panthers vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
Blackshear 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|9
|23
|0
|2.6
|4
|4
|35
|0
Blackshear Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|5
|18
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|3
|5
|0
|2
|26
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
