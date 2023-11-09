Thursday's game between the Washington Huskies (1-0) and North Carolina Central Eagles (0-0) going head to head at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion has a projected final score of 78-50 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Washington, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Eagles went 15-16 a season ago.

North Carolina Central vs. Washington Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

North Carolina Central vs. Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington 78, North Carolina Central 50

North Carolina Central Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles were outscored by 1.8 points per game last season with a -56 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.7 points per game (144th in college basketball) and gave up 68.5 per contest (282nd in college basketball).

North Carolina Central scored fewer points in conference play (66.6 per game) than overall (66.7).

At home, the Eagles scored 71.6 points per game last season, 8.3 more than they averaged on the road (63.3).

North Carolina Central conceded 62.0 points per game at home last season, and 75.0 away.

