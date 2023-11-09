North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Legion Collegiate Academy at Weddington High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Word of God Christian Academy at Victory Christian Center School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
