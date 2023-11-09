Elon vs. East Tennessee State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 9
The Elon Phoenix (0-1) host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-0) at Schar Center on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops. There is no line set for the matchup.
Elon vs. East Tennessee State Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Elon, North Carolina
- Venue: Schar Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Elon Betting Records & Stats
- Elon put together a 10-16-0 record against the spread last season.
- Elon was less successful against the spread than East Tennessee State last year, putting up an ATS record of 10-16-0, as opposed to the 12-15-0 mark of the Buccaneers.
Elon vs. East Tennessee State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Elon
|65.4
|134.5
|71.6
|140.6
|139.8
|East Tennessee State
|69.1
|134.5
|69.0
|140.6
|140.2
Additional Elon Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Phoenix recorded 65.4 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 69.0 the Buccaneers allowed.
- Elon had a 2-5 record against the spread and a 6-5 record overall last season when putting up more than 69.0 points.
Elon vs. East Tennessee State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Elon
|10-16-0
|8-18-0
|East Tennessee State
|12-15-0
|9-18-0
Elon vs. East Tennessee State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Elon
|East Tennessee State
|5-9
|Home Record
|7-9
|3-12
|Away Record
|4-9
|4-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-9-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-5-0
|68.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.8
|62.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.0
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-9-0
|2-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-7-0
