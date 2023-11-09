The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-0) face the Elon Phoenix (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Elon vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

Elon Stats Insights

  • The Phoenix's 42.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Buccaneers gave up to their opponents (43.6%).
  • Last season, Elon had a 6-8 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Buccaneers ranked 83rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Phoenix ranked 280th.
  • The Phoenix's 65.4 points per game last year were only 3.6 fewer points than the 69 the Buccaneers gave up to opponents.
  • Elon went 6-5 last season when it scored more than 69 points.

Elon Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Elon scored 68.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 62.8.
  • At home, the Phoenix conceded 70.3 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.1).
  • Elon drained more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than away (28.4%).

Elon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Wake Forest L 101-78 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/9/2023 East Tennessee State - Schar Center
11/12/2023 @ North Dakota - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
11/17/2023 IUPUI - Rock Hill Sports and Event Center

