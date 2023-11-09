The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-0) face the Elon Phoenix (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Elon vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

Elon Stats Insights

The Phoenix's 42.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Buccaneers gave up to their opponents (43.6%).

Last season, Elon had a 6-8 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.6% from the field.

The Buccaneers ranked 83rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Phoenix ranked 280th.

The Phoenix's 65.4 points per game last year were only 3.6 fewer points than the 69 the Buccaneers gave up to opponents.

Elon went 6-5 last season when it scored more than 69 points.

Elon Home & Away Comparison

At home, Elon scored 68.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 62.8.

At home, the Phoenix conceded 70.3 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.1).

Elon drained more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than away (28.4%).

Elon Upcoming Schedule