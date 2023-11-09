The East Carolina Pirates (1-0) play the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

East Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

East Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Spartans averaged only 3.8 fewer points per game last year (52.9) than the Pirates gave up (56.7).

South Carolina Upstate had a 9-8 record last season when allowing fewer than 62.6 points.

Last year, the 62.6 points per game the Pirates recorded were just 0.8 fewer points than the Spartans allowed (63.4).

East Carolina had a 16-1 record last season when scoring more than 63.4 points.

The Pirates shot 25.8% from the field last season, 27.3 percentage points lower than the 53.1% the Spartans allowed to opponents.

The Spartans shot 25.7% from the field, 17.0% lower than the 42.7% the Pirates' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

East Carolina Schedule